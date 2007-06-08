  1. Home
One billion mobiles to be shipped in 2007

Breaking all previous records, it is expected that over one billion mobile phone handsets will be shipped in 2007.

The info comes from the May update of the McClean Report of IC Insights Inc, an American market research company.

Also revealed is which mobile phone manufacturers will be winners and losers this year.

IC Insights are predicting that Sony Ericsson's phone shipments will surge by 40% this year, giving them a higher handset revenue than Samsung.

Motorola is apparently forecast to lose 4 points of marketshare and Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung are all expected to gain 2 points of marketshare, with Nokia due to ship 400 million handsets.

