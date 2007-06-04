  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Bono and former Apple staff buy into Palm

|
  Bono and former Apple staff buy into Palm
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

The private equity firm that lists Bono as one of its partners is buy a 25% stake in Palm the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

Elevation Partners will invest $325 million for that stake, and bring on board a number of former Apple staff including Apple's former head of hardware responsible for pioneering the iPod.

Furthermore Fred Anderson, a partner at Elevation and a former Apple CFO, will join Palm’s board, as will another Elevation partner, Roger McNamee.

Palm’s longtime chairman, Eric Benhamou, and another director, Scott Mercer, will leave the company’s board.

The news comes as a surprise move following rumours in March that the company was to be bought by Motorola.

The company, who specialises in PDA, has in recent years lost its way as more and more business users switch to smartphones such as the BlackBerry away from a static PDA device.

Last week, the company launched the Palm Foleo, which in Palm's words is "the perfect companion for your smartphone", the Foleo is a small laptop-sized device with a 10-inch screen and full-sized keyboard that connects wirelessly with your smartphone.

PopularIn Apps
  1. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  2. How to watch BBC iPlayer in the US and elsewhere
  3. Mozilla likely making a Scout AI for voice-controlled web browser
  4. Is Microsoft developing Amazon Go-like tech for cashier-free stores?
  5. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. E-scooter invasion: Everything you need to know about the electric scooters from Bird, Lime, and Spin
  3. What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?
  4. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  5. Google Lens: What is it and how does it work?
Comments