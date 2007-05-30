New RealPlayer coming soon

RealNetworks, the company behind RealPlayer, the industry's leading media software for experiencing audio and video over the internet have announced they will be unveiling a new version in June.

Pocket-lint has been told that the company will be releasing more information about the New RealPlayer on 31st May at the "D: All Things Digital" conference in California.

The new RealPlayer, which will be available sometime in June, will according to RealNetworks boast "some exciting features that will change the way that people interact with media content both on- and off-line".

The current version of RealPlayer plays all major media formats including RealVideo, RealAudio, Windows Media and Quicktime. This makes it easier for consumers to concentrate on the media they want to access, not the format or software.

RealNetworks recently released their financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2007 and saw record revenue of $129.5 million.

We'll let you know more about the New RealPlayer as soon as we do.