  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

T-Mobile gets VoIPed up

|
  T-Mobile gets VoIPed up

German phone company Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile, has bought into VoIP phone services with a stake in JAJAH.

JAJAH, a relatively small internet phone company (small as in they have 2 million registered users compared to Skype's closer to 200 million) has received a $20 million funding package from T-Mobile and the chip-making company Intel.

JAJAH is different to other traditional VoIP solutions as it uses regular phones and does not require software or special equipment. A user simply initiates the call from www.jajah.com and JAJAH connects the call to either landline or mobile phones, for a fraction of the traditional cost.

This news is particularly of interest as T-Mobile is the first major mobile phone operator to back VoIP. Roman Scharf, JAJAH co-founder says: "The long-term implications can't be understated".

This three-way partnership should mean that T-Mobile handsets could be VoIP enabled from manufacture, which can only be a good thing for consumers willing to cash-in with greatly reduced VoIP call charges complimenting their existing phone packages.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
  2. Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
  3. How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
  4. WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
  5. If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
  1. What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
  2. What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
  3. How Massdrop is using the power of the many to save for the one
  4. Are cryptocurrencies safe? Here's how to protect against attacks
  5. iPhone X gets YouTube HDR

Comments