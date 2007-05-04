  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Yahoo Photos closes, Microsoft to buy Yahoo

|
  Yahoo Photos closes, Microsoft to buy Yahoo
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?

Thousands of photo sharing users will have to move their photos from Yahoo's Photo service because the company has said that it is closing its doors.

"The strains of running two photo sharing sites has always seemed impractical", one industry insider told us.

Yahoo is moving on and closing down Yahoo Photos encouraging users to move to its Flickr photo service instead from June.

It's though that Yahoo are trying to push Flickr up the rankings, since competiting website, PhotoBucket's extraordinary growth from a quarter of the market to around 40%.

At the same time Yahoo's shares rise 14.6% with two independent rumours that Microsoft has stepped up a gear to buy Yahoo. The two have discussed options over the years but only now with Google's massive growth is a deal expected to happen.

Yahoo is reportedly worth approximately $50 billion. "It's been talked about for a long time, ever since Google came into the picture. I can't imagine a more perfect deal", said Peter Lobravico, vice president of risk arbitrage sales/trading at brokerage Wall Street Access. "You can't find a stronger buyer than Microsoft and while it would spur a lot of political and regulatory noise, everyone knows in the end that the deal would go through."

PopularIn Apps
How to send a LinkedIn voice message, because that's a thing now
Which is the best music streaming service in the UK?
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Amazon Cast can now instantly send music from Amazon Music app to Echo
What are Facebook Stories? Here's how to use Facebook Stories and get the most from them
Android P final beta released, finished version next up
Comments