  21% of managers consider home working slacking off

There is a bit of discrepancy between how employers and employees view home working. New research has found that just over one-fifth (21%) of managers associate working from home with slacking off.

The survey conducted by Continental Research and YouGov on behalf of Mitel discovered that 37% of managers think their staff use working from home to take longer lunch breaks or carry out other personal activities.

While some 18% of employees would jump at the chance, still 55% said they would be happy with any form of flexibility.

The key difference is that managers feel they would get more from their team - 41% saying it would make them more productive and more than a quarter (28%) suggesting that employers would actually get more hours for their money if they gave them the option of where they worked.

We work from home here at Pocket-lint, it's easy when you know how.