Commodore gaming PCs go on sale in UK

Commodore's new High-end gaming PCs will go on sale today in the UK the company has announced.

The new PC's announced at CeBIT earlier in the year will retail from £1759 for the Commodore gx and £2899 for the company's top of the range Commodore xx.

The online store will supply the higher specification models Commodore gx and Commodore xx, while the Commodore g and Commodore gs range will be made available in retail outlets.

“This marks a new chapter in the history of Commodore, opening our webshop to offer great gaming PCs that are as unique as they are customizable. We’re extremely excited and proud to offer our range of exceptional gaming machines and since PC gaming and online gaming is about instant entertainment, this is what we intend to deliver with machines that will satisfy everyone from the casual gamer to the professional", said Bala Keilman, CEO for Commodore Gaming, commented.

The company, famous for its gaming computers in the 80s, says it plans to roll out a European store in mid-May, alongside retail outlets in UK, Germany, France and the Benelux. Further details on retailers for European territories will be released shortly.

Commodore Gaming has also confirmed that customers will be able to customise aspects of their gaming PC, offering a customised interior and exterior. All components can be selected to build a personal specification on each machine.

Commodore Gaming now offers over 100 unique "C-kins" designs in their online store, each case being artistically painted using a patented dye process (unique to Commodore Gaming) and individually finished with a scratch proof surface usually reserved for the automotive industry.

All Commodore Gaming PCs come with a full 2-year service and parts warranty.