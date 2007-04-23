  1. Home
Wi-Fi thought to be damaging to kids health

|
While the verdict is still out on whether or not mobile phones will kill you, The Independent newspaper has decided to turn its attention to the growing concern that Wi-Fi networks are melting our children's brains.

According to the newspaper, "Britain's top health protection watchdog is pressing for a formal investigation into the hazards of using wireless communication networks in schools amid mounting concern that they may be damaging children's health".

The story, which broke yesterday says Sir William Stewart, the chairman of the Health Protection Agency, wants pupils to be monitored for ill effects from the networks, which emit radiation and are being installed in classrooms across the nation.

Sir William - who is a former chief scientific adviser to the Government, and has chaired two official inquiries into the hazards of mobile phones - is adding his weight to growing pressure for a similar examination of Wi-Fi, which some scientists fear could cause cancer and premature senility.

Labour MP Ian Gibson, who was interviewed with Sir William for a forthcoming television programme, last week said that he backed proposals for an inquiry.

