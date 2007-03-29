  WebFetch promises to help you get the most from search

A new search engine that allows you to search Google, Yahoo, MSN Live search and Ask.com at the same time has launched in the UK.

Called WebFetch, the new site aims to cut out the need of looking at different sites to find what you are looking for.

The company behind the site believes that "As good as Google is, the web is now too big for just one search engine, leaving a huge amount of relevant content untouched and largely unseen".

Using a unique ranking system to monitor search behaviour WebFetch provides a current "best of" collection of the most clicked on results across the world's most popular search engines, increasing the likelihood of relevant search results even more.

WebFetch also allows users to personalise their search experience using its advanced tools and settings.

Dominic Trigg, VP Search & Directories at InfoSpace, the company behind WebFetch sums up "If you really needed to find something or somebody you would send out a search party, not just go it alone. We ask people, why use just one search engine, when you can use an all-star team of search engines to give you the results you're after? WebFetch's meta-search technology offers a major step forward in online searching across Web, Video, News, Pictures and Audio".