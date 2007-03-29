  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

WebFetch promises to help you get the most from search

|
  WebFetch promises to help you get the most from search
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?By Maggie Tillman

A new search engine that allows you to search Google, Yahoo, MSN Live search and Ask.com at the same time has launched in the UK.

Called WebFetch, the new site aims to cut out the need of looking at different sites to find what you are looking for.

The company behind the site believes that "As good as Google is, the web is now too big for just one search engine, leaving a huge amount of relevant content untouched and largely unseen".

Using a unique ranking system to monitor search behaviour WebFetch provides a current "best of" collection of the most clicked on results across the world's most popular search engines, increasing the likelihood of relevant search results even more.

WebFetch also allows users to personalise their search experience using its advanced tools and settings.

Dominic Trigg, VP Search & Directories at InfoSpace, the company behind WebFetch sums up "If you really needed to find something or somebody you would send out a search party, not just go it alone. We ask people, why use just one search engine, when you can use an all-star team of search engines to give you the results you're after? WebFetch's meta-search technology offers a major step forward in online searching across Web, Video, News, Pictures and Audio".

PopularIn Apps
  1. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  2. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  3. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  4. How to video chat with Instagram
  5. BBC Sounds app launches as a personalised music service for the "new generation"
  1. Venmo payments app just launched a physical debit card
  2. Microsoft just launched its own version of Google Lens
  3. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  4. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
  5. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
Comments