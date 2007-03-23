  Bill Gates to get Harvard degree 34 years late

Bill Gates who dropped out of Harvard University is to be given an honourary degree for delivering the university's main commencement address later this year the university has revealed.

Gates, who ditched uni to create Microsoft would have been apart of the Class of 1977, which will be celebrating its 30th year had he stayed on to complete his studies.

Gates, who started as a Harvard freshman in 1973 and dropped out as a junior, has become the richest man in the world suggesting that a degree is not the be-all-and-end-all for success.

Fittingly Paul Finnegan, president of the Harvard Alumni Association said in a statement:

"His contributions to the world of business and technology, and the great example he has set through his far-reaching philanthropy, will rightfully put him on centre stage in Harvard Yard".

Bill Gates will get his degree 34 years late in June.