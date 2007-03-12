Poll shows almost 30% ignoring mobile phone driving laws

In a recent Pocket-lint poll, 72% of readers said that they would be obeying the new mobile phone laws in the UK introduced last month.
But worryingly almost a third of those who responded said that they would be ignoring the Government and continue to use their mobile phone without a handsfree kit.
The new law, which came in to effect on the 27 February means that drivers caught using their phone while driving will be subject to a 3 points on their licence and a £60 fine.
Many handsfree kit manufacturers have seized on the law using it to push mobile phone users to buy their handfree products like speakerphones and Bluetooth headsets.
The poll had 403 responses.
