  Potholes tackled by new website

A new website has been launched to help motorists tackle Britain’s potholed roads.

Designed to assist long-suffering motorists, potholes.co.uk will allow people to highlight poor road surfaces to their local councils, plus advise on how to make a compensation claim should their own vehicle be damaged by a pothole.

Despite the billions of pounds paid in tax by motorists every year, many British roads are in a state of disrepair. Experts say there has been a 65% rise in defects on English roads alone during the past decade, with the shortfall in funding for repairs running at an estimated £1.6 billion.

As a result, the deteriorating roads, which latest research suggests can be blamed for around 1 in 5 of all mechanical failures – cost drivers an estimated £320million in car repairs.

“We want the site to become a public service”, said potholes.co.uk spokesperson Amanda Allen. “Motorists have a right to have their voice heard on the subject, and it’s clear that local authorities need help to identify the potholes in their region.”

