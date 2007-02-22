  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Potholes tackled by new website

|
  Potholes tackled by new website
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

A new website has been launched to help motorists tackle Britain’s potholed roads.

Designed to assist long-suffering motorists, potholes.co.uk will allow people to highlight poor road surfaces to their local councils, plus advise on how to make a compensation claim should their own vehicle be damaged by a pothole.

Despite the billions of pounds paid in tax by motorists every year, many British roads are in a state of disrepair. Experts say there has been a 65% rise in defects on English roads alone during the past decade, with the shortfall in funding for repairs running at an estimated £1.6 billion.

As a result, the deteriorating roads, which latest research suggests can be blamed for around 1 in 5 of all mechanical failures – cost drivers an estimated £320million in car repairs.

“We want the site to become a public service”, said potholes.co.uk spokesperson Amanda Allen. “Motorists have a right to have their voice heard on the subject, and it’s clear that local authorities need help to identify the potholes in their region.”

For more information visit see the useful link below.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Still don't have Google Lens? Now you can download the new app
  2. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  3. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
  4. Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free
  5. Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates
  1. Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay
  2. Memoji: Apple does a Samsung in offering your own customisable animated avatar
  3. Apple announces iOS 12 with Measure, Screen Time, Memoji, and more
  4. Apple Music web player can now stream full songs for subscribers
  5. Walmart's Jetblack shopping service launches with built-in AI assistant
Comments