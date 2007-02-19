  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Broadband routers leave users vulnerable to hackers

|
  Broadband routers leave users vulnerable to hackers
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

Wireless routers leave people wide open to attacks on their PCs says security firm Symantec.

Its Security Response, in conjunction with Indiana University School of Informatics, has found that that many broadband users are vulnerable to a type of attack called "pharming" due to an unsecured router.

In a Drive-by pharming attack, a hacker lures a person to a malicious website which then automatically launches malicious JavaScript code to change the DNS or Domain Name System of the person's router.

The hacker is able to change the DNS because most people don't bother to change the default password on their broadband router.

By changing the DNS settings, hackers are able to switch real websites with their fake sites, so that a person visiting their online banking system will be directed to the hacker's fake, but realistic-looking site, where he can record the user name and password.

Symantec Security Response recommends that users change their router's password when they set it up, and use a hefty internet security software suite.

The company has also encouraged router manufacturers to change their system so that each router can be set up with a unique password.

PopularIn Apps
  1. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  2. How to watch BBC iPlayer in the US and elsewhere
  3. Mozilla likely making a Scout AI for voice-controlled web browser
  4. Is Microsoft developing Amazon Go-like tech for cashier-free stores?
  5. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. E-scooter invasion: Everything you need to know about the electric scooters from Bird, Lime, and Spin
  3. What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?
  4. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  5. Google Lens: What is it and how does it work?
Comments