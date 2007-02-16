Weekender case gives your back a rest

There's a new solution to your packing problems with the launch of the tech air Weekender bag.

This compact wheely case protects your laptop and has enough room, at 54 x 36.5 x 16.5cm, for a change of clothes and toiletries.

Three compartments separate your items neatly, while a removable laptop slipcase makes removing your computer from the bag easy.

Although it's designed as a carry-on bag, tech air has supplied a 12-month i-TRAK subscription that tracks your luggage and sends an instant SMS notification when it's been found.

Also in the bag is a Wet Skinn, a removable, shower-proof sleeve so that you don't have to worry about a separate toiletries bag.

Priced at £90, more all the details can be found at the link below.