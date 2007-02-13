  1. Home
Aspinall confirms Beatles digital downloads

Neil Aspinall, the head of Apple Corps has confirmed that the all of The Beatles tracks originally re-released on CD in 1987 will be available for digital download shortly.

Talking to Fox News in America, Aspinall confirmed that:

“All 13 core albums, the ones originally released on CD in 1987, have been remastered … At some point they will all be released [for download], probably at the same time.”

The move means that with the new Singles Chart rules stating that any single is eligible for the chart that The Beatles could dominate the entire top 10 or maybe even the top 20 with Beatles tracks.

Aspinall also ruled out in the interview any possibility of an iTunes exclusive: “It will be on all the services, not just one”, he said.

