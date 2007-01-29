  Brits baffled by newer technologies

Many Brits are still turned off by technology because they feel it's too complicated, says a new survey by PayPal.

Over 50% of those surveyed thought that they could turn their back on technology because tech terms and new innovations baffle them.

Despite the fact that most people have switched or are switching from VCRs to DVRs and DVD players, one in three of those surveyed still have trouble setting the video recorder, while 77% feel that they don't know how to set a DVR.

Mobile phones are another troublesome spot. Just over 60% only use four features on their phones, while around 40% don't know if their mobile has a camera.

Despite all this, most of the 1000 people or so surveyed do use technology in everyday life, with 70% using a computer regularly, 75% using a mobile phone, and 77% a DVD player or recorder.

Just over a quarter use a portable music player, while only 3% regularly use a business-oriented BlackBerry.

As usual, when broken down into age groups, the younger generation are much more comfortable with technology.

Over 90% of 16 to 24-year-olds regularly use a computer, and 70% of them use an MP3 player, while only 36% of 25-34-year-olds have an MP3 player, which drops to 11% for the over 45s.

PayPal has launched a site, www.whatisyourtq.com, to test your knowledge of technology – follow the link below.

Pocket-lint readers, of course, have no problems with technology in their daily life, and that's why they should keep reading the site!