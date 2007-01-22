  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Personal GPS Tracker lets you snoop on your loved ones

|
  Personal GPS Tracker lets you snoop on your loved ones
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Maplin Electronics has launched a rather creepy new device in the form of the Personal GPS Tracker.

Meant to be used in times of emergency so that you can be easily found if lost or stranded, it can also be planted on someone or in someone's car, and will then send periodic text messages to three preprogrammed numbers with location data.

The coordinates can be plugged into Google Earth so that you can see exactly where it, and the person carrying it, is located.

In emergency situations, it can also be used for making two-way calls to one of the three phone numbers.

“The Personal GPS Tracker is designed primarily to find friends or loved ones who are lost or in danger”, said David O'Reilly, marketing director.

“However, with Valentine's Day around the corner, it's set to prove popular with those who can't resist the urge to snoop on their partner.”

The emergency aid costs £200 at Maplin Electronics across the UK.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Instagram Stories and how does it work?
  2. Apple is rolling out an all-new Apple Maps with its own data
  3. Instagram now lets you add popular songs to your Stories
  4. DC Comics will launch its streaming service in beta this August
  5. Instagram Lite launches for photo sharers in developing nations
  1. Ticketmaster UK: An 'unknown third party' accessed user data
  2. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  3. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  4. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  5. How to video chat with Instagram
Comments