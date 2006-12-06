  1. Home
Older surfers not interested in downloading media

|
The older generation may not be as tech-savvy as proviously thought, according to a new survey by ICM, commissioned by BiBC.

The results of the phone survey show that nearly 50% of respondents aged between 55 and 64 don't and aren't interested in downloading media from the Internet; in contrast, only 14% of those aged 18-24 responded in the same way.

Nearly three-quarters of 25-34-year-olds with internet access who download media are interested in digital TV via broadband; of those aged 55-64, less than 50% want digital TV.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, of those surveyed aged 55-64, not one has considered downloading movies or other visual media to a mobile phone or PDA, and only 16% are interested in downloading music to an MP3 player. In contrast, 54% of those aged 18-54 and questioned by the survey would download to an MP3 player.

