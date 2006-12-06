Older surfers not interested in downloading media
The older generation may not be as tech-savvy as proviously thought, according to a new survey by ICM, commissioned by BiBC.
The results of the phone survey show that nearly 50% of respondents aged between 55 and 64 don't and aren't interested in downloading media from the Internet; in contrast, only 14% of those aged 18-24 responded in the same way.
Nearly three-quarters of 25-34-year-olds with internet access who download media are interested in digital TV via broadband; of those aged 55-64, less than 50% want digital TV.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, of those surveyed aged 55-64, not one has considered downloading movies or other visual media to a mobile phone or PDA, and only 16% are interested in downloading music to an MP3 player. In contrast, 54% of those aged 18-54 and questioned by the survey would download to an MP3 player.
- How Massdrop is using the power of the many to save for the one
- Are cryptocurrencies safe? Here's how to protect against attacks
- iPhone X gets YouTube HDR
- Apple might launch an Apple Pay-branded credit card early next year
- Apple Music vs Spotify: What's the difference?
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- Apple could soon let you subscribe to video services via its TV app
- Google Duplex: Is it really OK to get calls made for you by AI?
- What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
- Google I/O 2018: All the announcements that matter
Comments