  Reuters and Yahoo to pay citizen journalists for contributions

Reuters and Yahoo are taking citizen journalism to the next level by launching a new website and promising to eventually compensate people whose pictures and videos are used.

“You Witness News” is a new online contribution system that lets you upload photos and videos for use on Yahoo News and other news websites. Reuters is responsible for the selection and edit of the multimedia.

The two companies plan to compensate contributors if their submissions make the final edit, but have not yet decided how much they will pay.

Initially designed for news stories, the project will expand to accept contributions for sports, entertainment, and other sections.

“You Witness will simplify the way people who capture photos or video of breaking news get their images to Reuters, and if used by Reuters, to the worldwide news media at large”, said a Reuters spokesman to silicon.com.

CNN also invites joe public to submit news stories on CNN exchange.