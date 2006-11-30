  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Indiestore.com launches flash player for MySpace pages

|
  Indiestore.com launches flash player for MySpace pages
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room

A website that helps young or unsigned artists market and sell their work has launched a new plug in to embed in social networking pages.

Indiestore.com's new plug-in adds an indistore Flash Player to the user's home page or social networking profile, and lists all the tracks available on that artist's indiestore.

Using the little player, visitors can listen to tracks and then click "buy" to be taken to checkout. Adding the plug-in requires a user to copy and paste the html code, and that's all.

Although MySpace is set to launch a tool for artists to sell their work directly in a similar way, indiestore has beaten them to the punch.

Indiestore.com says that they've signed more than 4000 artists from 79 different countries who sell tracks and albums in MP3, WMA, and AAC format. Basic membership is free, but allows the user to upload only four tracks; Indiestore Pro costs a hefty £75 a year, but lets artists upload and sell up to 20 individual tracks or a bundle as an album. However, artists receive up to 80% of the profits.

PopularIn Apps
Google Maps update brings a nifty feature to location tracking
Reddit was hacked: Here's what you need to know and do right now
How to make WhatsApp group voice and video calls
What is MoviePass, how does it work, and is it too good to be true?
How to set Spotify music as your alarm in Google Clock
Waze tips and tricks: Navigating the Waze way
Comments