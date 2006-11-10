That was the week that was ... Pocket-lint's week in review

Looking back at this week’s most popular stories, software dominated the headlines on Monday, when it was revealed that Wikipedia’s open nature meant that hackers booby trapped a page with malware, and Apple’s OS fell victim to the Macarena virus. The first images of the rumoured Nikon D40 were leaked on to the Internet, and news about the Medion crystal-encrusted notebook lit the blogosphere on fire.

Tuesday broke the biggest story of the week, which was news of Microsoft’s Virtual Earth 3D software, set to take on Google Earth with 3D maps of, at launch, 15 US cities. It was announced that T-Mobile is kitting out the Heathrow Express from Waterloo with Wi-Fi HotSpots.

On Wednesday Apple hit the headlines for updating its consumer laptop range, the MacBooks, with Core 2 Duo, just as it had done 2 weeks before with the MacBook Pro. And young gamers and families rejoiced at the news that a Disney division, Buena Vista Games is planning to open a dedicated facilities to develop games for the Nintendo Wii.

Thursday was a bumper day for news, with a number of big stories hitting the headlines. Microsoft confirmed that it would ship Vista’s consumer packages in January, and also announced an agreement with Universal Music that sees the record company receive a cut of every Zune music player sold. In addition, Nvidia unveiled its latest graphics chip, the GeForce 8800, and Google admitted to sending out a virus to some 50,000 subscribers to its Google Video blog.

Friday hasn’t seen any truly big stories break out, except that the Sony PlayStation 3 is finally going to be on sale tonight in Japan.