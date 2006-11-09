  1. Home
Mozilla sets date for end of Firefox 1.5

Not sure you want to upgrade to Firefox 2.0 yet? Well according to Mozilla, the browser's makers you've got until the 24 April 2007 to make up your mind.

In a brief statement the company said that:

"Firefox 1.5.0.x will be maintained with security and stability updates until April 24, 2007. All users are strongly encouraged to upgrade to Firefox 2."

This notice that support will end in less than 6 months time was included in an alert advertising the latest upgrade to Mozilla 1.5.

The 1.5.0.8 update includes three critical security fixes for the browser.

Firefox users should already have begun receiving the software through the browser's automatic update process.

The update also includes software that will allow Mozilla to push out version 2.0 of the browser automatically, probably in April.

Most companies wait considerably longer before forcing people to move on to a newer version. Microsoft has only recently announced that it would stop supporting its Windows 98 operating system 8 years after its original launch.

