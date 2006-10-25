  Mozilla release Firefox 2.0

Mozilla has made the latest version of its internet browser - Firefox 2.0 available for download.

The new browser, which is free to download promises a host of new features with a strong emphasis on improved search facilities and security.

As with IE7, Firefox also protects the user from phishing websites, by warning a user if they're visiting a suspect website.

The launch comes just a few days after Microsoft launched Internet Explorer 7.

Search term suggestions will now appear as users type in the integrated search box when using the Google, Yahoo! or Answers.com search engines.

Mozilla says that it has also improved tabbed browsing automatically launching links in new tabs instead of new windows. Power users who open more tabs than can fit in a single window will see arrows on the left and right side of the tab strip that let them scroll back and forth between their tabs.

There is also a Session Restore feature that automatically restores windows, tabs, text typed in forms, and in-progress downloads from the last user session.

It's also added a spell-checking feature similar to the one in Word and OpenOffice so that when searching, misspelled words are underlined in red and a simple right click yields a menu with a list of options.

The browser is Microsoft's chief rival for surfing the web, and claims up to a 30% share in some markets, although across the board it hovers at just over 12%.