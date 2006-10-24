  Baby monitor features wireless camera so you can watch your child sleep

Baby monitors must be one of the most useful gadgets a parent can have, so this Wireless Video Baby Monitor rates as a must-have.

The monitor has a handheld viewer, and a wireless camera and transmitter, which stands on a tripod. The viewer has a 3.5-inch screen, connects wirelessly to the camera, and has an AV out jack so you can plug it in to your TV for clear viewing.

The camera comes with a mains-power adaptor or can be run on batteries, and is equipped with infrared night vision so you can even watch your kid sleep in the dark. When night vision is selected, it reverts back to normal view when it detects a noise.

It costs £115 from Bosieboo.