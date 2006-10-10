  Acronis releases latest backup software, True Image Home 10.0

Acronis has launched the latest version of its backing-up software, True Image Home 10.0.

With statistics showing that computers are at risk from hackers than ever before, it makes sense to regularly back up data before something goes horribly wrong. True Image Home 10.0 lets users backup an entire system, or elect certain files and folders to store.

A wizard-based control makes using the software simple and intuitive. Users can specify file types, such as photos, music, or videos, to backup. The software also handles dedicated backups of Outlook and Outlook Express, as well as data from specific applications including browsers, IM settings and history, Windows settings and more.

Users can also create rules to define how long to save stored images, as well as designate location size quotas and maximum number of backups saved. Password protection for a secure zone also ensures that a laptop or other device has extra security, but guarantees that the device can self-start in case of a crash or data loss.

The software is available for £40.