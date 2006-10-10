  1. Home
eBay launches new Express marketplace in the UK

Following on from a successful launch in the US, eBay has launched its Express marketplace today in the UK.

The site is designed for professional sellers, rather than for the casual eBay seller. Perhaps it will filter out some of the many “Buy it now” items that often obscure the few really good deals there are to be found in eBay from people who want to auction their used goods.

The Express service sells everything from electronics to beauty goods, and payment is by credit card or PayPal.

It’s designed to provide an extra level of security for buyers, as all the sellers have to agree to provide a seven-day return guarantee. If something goes wrong, for example, if buyers don’t receive goods or it’s not what they expected, eBay will refund the price of the goods and the postage.

See what you can buy on the

eBay Express website
