Video search site blinkx.tv adds new features

Blinkx, which calls itself the largest video search engine on the web, is unveiling a new site design to make it easier for users to watch clips as they would on a TV.

The site is introducing Video Walls, Channels, and a My PlayList feature so that blinkx is customisable.

“Ultimately, we want to combine the ‘sit back and watch’ element of television with the interactive experience of watching video online”, said Suranga Chandratillake, founder of blinkx.

The Video Wall is a page consisting of a large screen with 25 little screens in it, showing previews of different clips. Users can choose what clips it displays and scroll over the clips to see a preview. The customised Video Wall can then be embedded into personal websites or other pages.

My Playlist lets users drag and drop clips into a playlist to play them consecutively as a customised channel, while Channels is a new search result option where blinkx will suggest certain auto-generated channels as well as normal results of individual clips based on search results.