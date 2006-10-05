Yahoo trials ads for mobile internet search results

It seems as long as we’re connected to the Internet, we’re going to have to suffer advertising. Yahoo has launched a beta version of sponsored search results on mobile phones with WAP or other web-browsing capabilities.



The new scheme works by letting advertiser bid for keywords to display their ads on a search results page, so that users can then go to the advertisers mobile site or other page with contact information. Yahoo plans to integrate a calling function so that users can call advertisers quickly and easily.



Yahoo has already run tests of this sort of advertising in Japan and UK, and Google has already targeted its test in Japan and Europe.



Analysts believe that users who use their mobiles to search the internet will most likely go to a store or restaurant directly to buy goods, as that’s what they’re looking for on the go.



