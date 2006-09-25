Chrysler announce Jeep Wrangler and Dodge Avenge at Paris Motor Show

Chrysler Group has unveiled its Paris Motor Show offerings – the all-new Jeep Wrangler (yawn) and the Dodge Avenger, which the company says hints at a brand new saloon car that will be on sale in the UK as early as the middle of next year.

The production version of the two-door Jeep Wrangler and four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited are being shown in Europe for the first time, and will be in dealers in the UK by April. Almost all of those sold sold in the UK will be powered by a new 2.8-litre diesel engine, although a handful will have a 3.8-litre petrol engine.

But it’s the Avenger concept – under the Dodge banner – that’s of real interest. Its muscle-car pedigree is clear but what we’re promised is much more family friendly, with good fuel economy and efficiency. How un-American is that?

At the front, large quad headlamps are surrounded by black housings, which with the Dodge crosshair grille create something rather imposing. The side profile is distinguished by a long bonnet, short deck lid proportions with chunky rear shoulders and sleek rear spoiler. Deep side sills, phat 19-inch rims and deep red brake callipers add to the Avenger concept’s sporty look.

But get this … it’s got a 2.0-litre turbo diesel under the bonnet (or hood, whatever). Definitely one for the Euro zone, the Avenger could well be the next US challenger to car sales over here. Which makes sense seeing as US companies can’t seem to sell a bean in their own backyard these days.