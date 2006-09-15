  MySpace used to promote My Name is Earl

20th Century Fox has turned to MySpace to promote the latest series of its comedy show My Name is Earl staring Jason Lee.

The website, like 20th Century Fox are both owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation and the move follows last months announcement that the website would be used to sell and promote other Fox titles including "24", and "Prison Break".

MySpace will show the first 10 minutes of the second season premiere episode due to be shown in America on the 21 September while Amazon.com will show the first 4 minutes of a 13 minute short which appears on the first season DVD.

The MySpace stream, which is available to US and UK visitors alike, will remain on the social networking site until 21 September.

Like the Paris Hilton channel on YouTube, the dedicated area on MySpace also contains Earl mobile, DVD and music content and user-generated content.