Software generates jokes for children who use computer speaking aids
Computer software scientists at a group of universities in Scotland have developed a program that generates jokes for children who need computerised speech aids.
The System to Augment Non-speakers Dialogue Using Puns, or Standup, lets children choose words or compound words from the software’s dictionary that it then puts together into joke templates.
It compares the selected words to other words to check for phonetic similarity and concepts to link the words together to make puns.
Some examples of the software’s work includes:
What do you get when you cross a car with a sandwich? A traffic jam.
What do you call a strange rabbit? A funny bunny
A 10-week trial at a school in Glasgow has gone well, with the children taking to it “like fish to water”, according to one of the scientists.
“It gives these kids the ability to control conversations, perhaps for the first time, it gives them the ability to entertain other people. And their self-image improves, too”, said Dr Annalu Waller.
ViaBBC
- What is Ed Balls Day and why is #EdBallsDay trending on Twitter?
- Facebook Messenger Kids: How does it work and where is it available?
- 7 best Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges 2018
- Amazon just hiked the price of Prime for US customers by 20 per cent
- Apple's iTunes desktop app has arrived in the Microsoft Store
- Three adds Snapchat to Go Binge, use it at no cost to data allowance
- New Snap Spectacles 2018: Everything you need to know
- Snappables: How to use Snap's new lenses with built-in AR games
- Gmail 2018 update: All the new features and how to get them now
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
Comments