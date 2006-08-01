Scooby Doo Mystery Machine voted best fictional car of all time

Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine has been voted as the best fictional car of all time, in a new survey.

The children's cartoon was first launched on TV back in 1969 on CBS, and has been remade several times, most recently as a film starring Sarah Michelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Junior in 2002.

Fans across the world have copied the Mystery Machine by driving around in Chevrolet Sportsvans, painted blue and green and covered in flowers.

The poll of 3000 people was conducted by Toys R Us in conjunction with the launch of Disney Pixar's new movie Cars.

It revealed that Herbie, the number 53 love bug, takes second place as the most memorable fictional car.

The Beetle, which has a life of its own, has appeared in five movies to date, including Herbie Rides Again (1974), Herbie Goes Bananas (1980), and the most recent box office hit, Herbie Fully Loaded (2005).

Third place in the poll goes to comic book superhero Batman's Batmobile - the original 1966 model began life as a Lincoln Futura concept car.

TOP 20 BEST FICTIONAL CARS OF ALL TIME

1. Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine

2. Herbie

3. The Batmobile

4. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

5. Harry Potter's Flying Car

6. The A Team Van

7. Fred Flintstone's Car

8. Austin Powers 'Shaguar'

9. Dick Dastardly's Mean Machine

10. Kitt - in Knightrider

11. The Delorean - Back to the Future

12. The Italian Job Minis

13. James Bond's Aston Martin

14. Penelope Pitstop's pink car

15. Del Boy Trotter's Reliant Van

16. General Lee - the Dodge Charger in The Dukes of Hazard

17. The Pink Panther car

18. Thunderbirds Fab 1

19. Starsky and Hutch Ford Gran Torino

20. The Grease Lightening Car