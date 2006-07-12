Porn gets dedicated browser

An internet browser aimed at those who surf for porn on the internet has been launched this week.

Heatseek is a pornography focused browser that promises to make porn browsing more efficient and more secure.

Browsers looking for the ultimate security will be able to download files that are then only viewable via the application, and the browser promises to eliminate popups, spyware and viruses.

There is even a panic button to shut down the application should Mrs Pocket-lint or your boss walk around the corner unexpectedly.

Other features include one click downloading of images and video and users will also be able to bookmark favourite scenes within video clips rather than having to start from scratch each time.

The basic version of Heatseek is free, with a premium version costing $20.

The premium version will allow you to unencrypt those downloaded files and share them with other browsers and media players.

The browser is available on Windows machines only and is based on Microsoft's Internet Explorer.

Via

techcrunch.com