Memorex launch World Cup inspired 1Gb USB 2.0 Flash Drives

Keen to capitalise on the World Cup in its dying games, Memorex has launched a range of limited edition special commemorative Memorex TravelDrive for Germany 2006.

Each USB stick will feature the country's name, colour scheme and a football. Countries available are England, Italy, Holland, Germany, France and Spain and each storing up to 1GB of data.

The TravelDrive USB 2.0 flash drive is 22mm wide and 30% smaller than the original TravelDrive, while a reinforced aluminium lanyard loop on the back helps prevent breakage.

Expect to pay around £18 per drive, however if England crash out tomorrow against Portugal, we doubt the England version will be in as hot demand as perhaps Memorex had hoped.