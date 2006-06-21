  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Browser Opera 9 goes live and ready for download

|
1/2  
BitTorrent

After initially releasing the beta in April, Opera today has launched its full version 9 for free download.

New features include integrated BitTorrent download, as well as beefed up security.

Search is fully customisable, with a quick right click on a site's search field adding it to the line-up of search engines available.

Opera has taken tabbed browsing to the next level by showing thumbnail previews of each tab as the mouse hovers over it, and providing a Trash can that remembers closed tabs so you can quickly retrieve them again. A collection of open tabs can also be remembered a session to re-open later.

Opera 9 includes a Security bar to indicate secure websites and supports SSL version 3, as well as TLS 1.0 and 1.1.

And with the popular of Widgets rising, Opera 9 includes a Widgets menu to discover new mini web applications for the desktop.

For more, visit http://www.opera.com

PopularIn Apps
  1. Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
  2. Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
  3. Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
  4. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
  5. What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
  1. The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
  2. Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
  3. Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
  4. Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
  5. Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant

Comments