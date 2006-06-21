Browser Opera 9 goes live and ready for download
After initially releasing the beta in April, Opera today has launched its full version 9 for free download.
New features include integrated BitTorrent download, as well as beefed up security.
Search is fully customisable, with a quick right click on a site's search field adding it to the line-up of search engines available.
Opera has taken tabbed browsing to the next level by showing thumbnail previews of each tab as the mouse hovers over it, and providing a Trash can that remembers closed tabs so you can quickly retrieve them again. A collection of open tabs can also be remembered a session to re-open later.
Opera 9 includes a Security bar to indicate secure websites and supports SSL version 3, as well as TLS 1.0 and 1.1.
And with the popular of Widgets rising, Opera 9 includes a Widgets menu to discover new mini web applications for the desktop.
For more, visit http://www.opera.com
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
- The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
- Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
- Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
Comments