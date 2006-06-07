  1. Home
ZoneAlarm 6.5 available to secure your PC

|
  ZoneAlarm 6.5 available to secure your PC
Check Point is launching the latest version of its security software, ZoneAlarm 6.5, with special summer promotional pricing.

The full ZoneAlarm Internet Security Suite 6.5 includes protection from various security threats, including viruses, keyloggers and other spyware, and identity theft.

IDLocktechnology helps to prevent credit card and other data from being sent off the PC without consent by warning users before the information is transmitted.

Game Mode has been developed with the gamer in mind, as it allows users to quiet firewall alerts and postpone system scans to prevent disruption during a game without leaving the PC unprotected.

The suite also includes OSFirewall, which is a kernel-level firewall that monitors suspicious activity affecting the OS, programs and files, and disables destructive programs.

The Suite is available for

