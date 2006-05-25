  New research shows shoppers happy to spend big online

New research has been released that shows people are happier to spend more money online than in the high street.

The results published by Gfk found that consumers appear more likely to purchase high spec items on the Internet, in the knowledge that they are getting a better deal.

The market research company found that when it comes to Plasma televisions, there is a marked difference in the average spend on the Internet compared to the high street - £1800 compared to £1350.

The research also found that certain products were more popular than others when it came to internet shopping. Surprisingly Gfk found that 20 per cent of all MP3 player bought in the UK where bought online.

Other products with a high percentage of online sales included digital still cameras (18%) smart phones (14%)Breadmakers (20%) Coffee grinders (12%) and Dishwashers (10%).

Finally the research collected showed that the Internet is effectively reducing product lifecycles falling by 22 per cent compared to 16 per cent on the high street over a 1 year period.