  Trademark holders rush to sign up for .mobi domain names

First announced last summer, .mobi domain names can finally be registered for companies developing web content designed to be viewed on mobile phones and other portable devices.

Trademark holders from within the mobile industry will have first dibs on the domain names, while all trademark holders will be next in line to sign up from 12 June until 22 August. On 28 August the general public will also be allowed to register.

.mobi is the first domain name to go on sale since .eu in April this year.

Industry experts expect that some domain names, like telegraph.mobi, will cause headaches as more than one company can legitimately stake a claim.

"The new .mobi domain will help make mobile internet addresses easier to market and remember and increase the volume of consumers surfing the web on the move", says a spokesperson for NetNames, one of the accredited registrars in the UK.

