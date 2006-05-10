Sun Protection Suits for your kids on the beach

The first bit of sun and everyone gets excited about going to the beach. However with the sun supposedly more dangerous than ever, Babies R Us has launched a range of Sun Protection Suits to keep you little ones safe.

Looking like something that Rocky would be proud to be seen in, the Sun Protection Suit is available in either turquoise or cerise and come with a host of add-ons and matching accessories to look cool on the beach.

According to Babies R Us the Sun Protection Suit is made from a fabric proven to give 50+ times defence against harmful rays.

Available in sizes 3-24 months the Sun Protection Suit costs £12.99 and is available from Babies R Us and Toys R Us in the UK.