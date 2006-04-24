  Napster give Snow Patrol fans album one week early

Napster has teamed up with British band Snow Patrol to offer fans the chance to preview the album one week before the release exclusively in the online download store.

Released on 1 May, the fourth studio album "Eyes Open" is available today in its entirety on Napster as part of the latest Napster Listening Party.

Napster has already offered previews for Embrace, The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs earlier this year.

Napster members can listen to "Eyes Open" in full length, CD quality sound for free, while users of Napster To Go can transfer all audio tracks to their compatible media player as a tethered download for no extra charge.

Also going live today, Napster users will be able to see an exclusive video interview with The Charlatans in which they highlight both their musical influences and their current favourites.

In addition, an exclusive Charlatans Napster Radio station also celebrates the group with hits that span the best part of two decades.