  St George gets quintessentially English shopping site

Riding on the back of St Geroge's Day in England today, a new website has been launched that promises everything that is quintessentially English.

England Expects aims to cater to everybody that is nostalgic, patriotic, or just searching for an unusual or traditional gift that says England all of it (well not actually all over it) to mark a special occasion.

According to the company behind the new website, it will "offer an unsurpassed selection of quality items, all with a link to the traditional 'Quintessentially English' way of life".

Englandexpects.co.uk takes its name from the world famous signal sent by Admiral Nelson on the eve of the Battle of Trafalgar, “England Expects that every man will do his duty” and celebrates all the qualities shown by this most famous of Englishmen.

Shoppers can expect to be able to buy everything from a wicker picnic hamper to a box of tea, from gin and tonic soap to a hand carved rocking horse.

In celebration of St George’s Day on 23rd April and the launch of the site, englandexpects.co.uk is holding a prize draw with more than a hundred prizes to be won, first prize is a voucher for £100 to spend on the site.

