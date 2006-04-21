New Summer Infant range promises easy life for travelling parents

As summer approaches and we start to get into the holiday mood, parents have more to think about than most.

The paraphernalia that comes with having a baby can turn travelling into a military expedition, but Summer Infant promises a range of products that can help your family travel light and make trips away more convenient.

Summer Infant's Booster to Toddler Seat is a product with adjustable settings to allow the product to accommodate growing children. The Booster can be used as a traditional booster for toddlers to sit at the table and as a toddler seat for playtime. The Booster has been designed to fold up so it's ideal for travel or for taking to restaurants. It also fits securely, with two adjustable safety straps and four non-skid pads to secure the Booster to the chair and the crotch strap keeps the toddler securely in place. The Booster to Toddler Seat is available from Jojo Maman Bebe at 34.99.

Summer Infant's Folding Bath Tub is another product which is great for weekends away and parents will appreciate its versatility. The large tub grows with children and is suitable for newborns and children up to 2 years, starting with a gentle inclined position for infants and ending with a spacious and comfortable bathtub for toddlers. It folds to a compact size for easy storage and transportation and has an easy release drain plug. It makes travelling with children a whole lot more convenient for you and your hosts! The Folding Bath Tub retails at 19.99 and is available from Mothercare, Jojo Maman Bebe and John Lewis.

The Summer Infant Comfi Liner offers extra support in car seats, prams, pushchairs and bouncers for newborns and babies, which is suitable for both summer and winter with a reversible cool polycotton for the warmer months and warm fleece to keep your child cosy in winter. The babybaby's head, neck and upper body are supported by soft side cushions and the wing tips can be adjusted to provide support for newborns and more room for bigger babies. For cosy children on the move all year round, the Comfi Liner is the clear choice. You can find the Comfi Liner at Tesco, John Lewis, Jojo Maman Bebe, Daisy and Tom for 9.99.

Finally, travelling with children can require a bag full of extra items for "just in case" emergencies so no parent should leave home without Summer Infant's Essentials Baby Care Kit.

This handy, compact, multi purpose kit includes scissors, nasal aspirator, teether, thermometer strips, nail clippers, medicine dropper and spoon and gum massager. With babies and toddlers, life can be unpredictable so this kit allows you to prepare for every eventuality. The practical hard carry kit makes being prepared easy as you take your children into the world! The Essentials Baby Care Kit is available from Mothercare, Jojo Maman Bebe, Boots.com, Daisy and Tom for 14.99.