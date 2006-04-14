  Beatles to release songs online

The Beatles are planning to release their hits online for the first time it has been revealed.

The managing director of Apple Corps, owned Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and George Harrison's estate, revealed that the entire back catalogue is being digitally re-mastered for release on the Internet.

Neil Aspinall made the comment in a statement to London's High Court where the company is battling Apple Computer over its logo.

He said: “It would be wrong to offer downloads of old masters when I am making new masters”.

However it is not yet understood when or where the tracks will be available.

Apple Corps has confirmed Aspinall's statement, but a spokeswoman said: “There's no firm date on any of this”.

The case, which has been dragging on for decades revolves around Apple Computers breaking a $26 million settlement with the Beatles-owned music label Apple Corps, where it agreed to steer clear of the music business.