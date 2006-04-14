  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Beatles to release songs online

|
  Beatles to release songs online
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?

The Beatles are planning to release their hits online for the first time it has been revealed.

The managing director of Apple Corps, owned Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and George Harrison's estate, revealed that the entire back catalogue is being digitally re-mastered for release on the Internet.

Neil Aspinall made the comment in a statement to London's High Court where the company is battling Apple Computer over its logo.

He said: “It would be wrong to offer downloads of old masters when I am making new masters”.

However it is not yet understood when or where the tracks will be available.

Apple Corps has confirmed Aspinall's statement, but a spokeswoman said: “There's no firm date on any of this”.

The case, which has been dragging on for decades revolves around Apple Computers breaking a $26 million settlement with the Beatles-owned music label Apple Corps, where it agreed to steer clear of the music business.

PopularIn Apps
How to hide your Instagram online status
The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: These deals are still on!
What is Spotify and how does it work?
Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Adobe is bringing full Photoshop to the iPad and it's about time
Watch out, Slack: Microsoft Teams now has a freemium tier
Comments