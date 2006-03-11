Sling Media coming to a UMPC near you
Sling Media, the service that allows you to watch your home television in the world has announced that it will be offering a customised version of its SlingPlayer for the newly launched Ultra-Mobile PC.
The news will be welcomed by manufacturers like Samsung hoping to spur interest and sales in the new devices.
The customized SlingPlayer application leverages the touch screen and resolution of the Ultra-Mobile PC OS giving customers full control over their home television source, including the most popular cable boxes, satellite receivers, DVD players and digital video recorders (DVRs).
The Slingbox redirects, or "placeshifts", a single live TV stream from a basic cable connection, cable box, satellite receiver or digital video recorder (DVR) to the viewer's PC - located anywhere in the home or anywhere in the world, via the Internet.
Earlier this year the company announced that it would be launching a version suitable for use in the UK.
