New UK auction goes up against might of eBay

A UK centric auction site has opted to go up against the might of eBay offering auctioneers the chance to bid for lots on their mobile phone.

Huntforit.co.uk's mobile texting service allows anyone on any network to bid for any item via text and earn 5 pence each time a text bid is sent and they can list all items for free.

Users will also be able to receive mobile alerts when items of interest are posted on the site for sale. Buyers can register to receive a text if a Britney Spears video or Artic Monkey concert tickets are posted for sale.

The site has been created by father and son team, Rikki and Martin Hunt. Martin Hunt, 16-years-old, pitched the idea of creating an eBay rival site to his serial entrepreneur father and current Chairman of Swindon FM.

Rikki Hunt, Chairman and CEO, Hunt For It: “Hunt For IT offers much better deals than any other online auction site whether you are buying or selling. Our site takes less commission than competing sites which means better deals for everyone”.

Those people registering on the site for the first 2 weeks automatically enter a competition to win some fantastic prizes including a guitar signed by Brit band Oasis as well as hundreds of iPods and Sony PSP's.

Hunt For IT goes live on 1 March 2006 with an estimated 15,000 items across thousands of categories from day one.