Flybook gets expensive luggage range

So you've got one of the smallest laptops around, the Flybook, now all you need is a carry case.

In keeping with London Fashion Week starting next week, the company behind the small laptop computer has commissioned Milan luggage designer Valextra famous for supplying bags to Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy in the 60's and 70's to make a collection.

However at £350 prices for Valextra's Flybook range of designer bags might just be the most expensive laptop bags around.

Flybook recently wowed celebrities and supermodels alike at New York's OlympusFashionShow, with Hollywood names including Heather Graham, Elijah Wood and Rosario Dawson all falling for the Flybook's good looks and unique connectivity.

The fact that the Flybook comes with a SIM slot for internet connections.