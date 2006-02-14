  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Hollywood classics get new life on movie download site

|

Fans of old Hollywood rather than the latest sci-fi special effects laden blockbusters of tomorrow will be pleased to know of a website that offers classics such as Zulu and Hitchcock's 39 steps for download from as little as $1.99.

4Flix.Net has announced that hundreds of DRM-Free movies, animations and television shows are available online that are suitable to watch on the video iPod.

All of the video available from 4Flix.Net is DRM-free, allowing consumers to freely and easily copy them from their computers to any other playback unit, including portable players, other computers, CD-Rs or DVD-Rs.

4Flix.Net visitors have instant access to hundreds of movie and TV show selections, all priced at $1.99 or less.

Besides the video iPod, the DRM-free media files are cross-platform and play on any Mac or PC with Apple's free Quicktime 7 installed.

To promote interest, the site is offering a selection of classic movies and television shows for free including Fred Astaire's classic dancing on the ceiling routine Royal Wedding.

iTunes fans can get a glimpse of the free content available by subscribing to the sites video podcasting feed.

For more information visit

4Flix.Net
PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
  2. Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
  3. Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
  4. Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
  5. Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
  1. What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
  2. Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
  3. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  4. Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
  5. Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages

Comments