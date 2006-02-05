Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus
The reason Ben and I set this site up was hammered home to me on Saturday at my first antenatal class with the NHS. Apart of the four-hour session involved the men and the women splitting into groups and then having to lay out on the floor a series of cards in a timeline as to what happens when at birth.
The women got straight to it while the men stood around talking about ruggers and heading off to the pub. While the girls cards involves phrases like "Experience extreme pain" and "Overwhelmed with excitement" the blokes cards were more along the lines of "Feel useless and unhelpful" and "Offer her cups of tea".
The funniest marrying of the two cards in the final timeline was the bloke's response to when your partner is at the "Experience extreme pain" card. The answer; "Play soothing music" of course - arhh how helpful we can be.
