Ricky Gervais wins title of most popular podcast ever
Ricky Gervais and his team were this week awarded the Guinness World Record for the most downloaded podcast, gaining an average of 261,670 downloads per episode of “The Ricky Gervais Show” during its first month.
The podcast has been available since December. Far from simply presenting highlights of previously recorded material, the weekly podcast shows were entirely new material consisting of random and highly amusing discussions between Ricky, and his friends Karl Pilkington and Stephen Merchant.
The official certificate was presented to Ricky and the team by Craig
Glenday, editor of Guinness World Records at the Guardian Offices on
Monday.
Ricky Gervais said, “Steve and Karl wanted to charge for the podcast. Just a pound they said. I said no. We've had nearly 3 million downloads so far. It's difficult doing a show with two people who won't talk to me now".
The record will be a contester for the 2007 edition of Guinness World
Records, out in the autumn.
