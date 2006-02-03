Podcasts for athletes at Endurance Radio

As podcasting grows, it's only a matter of time before there is something for everyone. Now it is the turn of the athletes amongst us.

Endurance Radio has set itself up as the podcasting home for runners, cyclists, triathletes and adventure racers. In that sense it does exactly what it says on the tin: endurance programs.

Their aim is to bring out a new program every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, which you can stream online, or download to listen on your MP3 player when on the move (or out training).

Interviews are lined up with coaches and athletes to cover all aspects of endurance training and performance. There is an archive section on the site to access things you have missed, which should build into a knowledgable resource. As a relatively new venture there are only a few programs available, three of which are aimed at Ironman training.

You can subscribe to the service through iTunes for convenience or head over to